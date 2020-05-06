Erskine Water Carnival Cancelled

ERSKINE, Minn.–The 64th Annual Erskine Water Carnival has been cancelled.

The Carnival was scheduled May 30 to June 2, 2020

The Erskine Commercial Club said their was no possible way to keep everyone safe even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The safety of Carnival guests was the deciding factor in cancelling the event.

However, the Commercial Club is considering holding the rodeo in late summer or fall. An update will be released if the Club decides it is safe to move forward with the event.

The 65th Annual Erskine Water Carnival is scheduled June 3-6, 2021.