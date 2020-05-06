UPDATE: Missing Teen and Baby Found Safe

Sabina was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Fargo Police say Sabina and her baby have been safely located.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department seeks the public’s help locating 16-year-old Sabina Tamang and her 1 1/2-year-old baby.

Sabina was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say she has no money, formula or diapers with her.

Sabina is described as a Nepalese Asian female with black eyes and black and gold hair. She is 5′ 2″ and about 160 pounds.

Her baby, Ishmael Bir Tamang, is a dark-complexioned toddler with curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or dispatch at 701-451-7660.