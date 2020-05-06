Fargo Public Middle Schools to Host Virtual Dance Party for FM Metro

Community members are invited to join the students by dancing and moving along to the songs.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo-Moorhead metro is encouraged to participate in a school dance party at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Students from Ben Franklin, Carl Ben Eielson and Discovery Middle Schools have partnered with local radio station Y-94 to host a virtual Dance Party.

At 10 a.m. three songs, The Church Clap, Cupid Shuffle and the Cha Cha Slide, will play on the radio. Students learned the dances to these three songs earlier in the year.

Discovery Middle School Physical Education Teacher Andre Zimiga came up with idea for the Dance Party after hearing about New York City residents cheering for essential employees.

The first 100 students to sign into the Zoom meeting will be able to dance along with each other. All other students and community members are encouraged to turn on the radio and dance along.