Kindred Public Library Wants Everyone To Keep Reading

They Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery Options, West Fargo Public Library To Also Offer Curbside Pickup

KINDRED, N.D. —

Kindred Public Library is making sure everyone still has access to good books to read during the pendemic.

They are providing curbside pickup at the library and delivery in Kindred and Walcott for those who are unable to get to the library.

Two Little Free Library sites are also available with disinfected books.

And even though the doors are closed, the WIFI is still available in the library’s front parking lot along with the book return.

Beginning Monday, West Fargo Public Library will also offer no-contact curbside material pickup.