MN Dept. of Health gives reasons why Clay Co. coronavirus cases are so high

MINNESOTA – Health experts respond to the high amount of coronavirus cases in Clay County.

It is eighth in the state with 215 cases and fifth in deaths with 14, but 16th in population.

“Congregate care, as well as some congregate living situations where we’re seeing cases. So, that would include homeless shelters, that type of thing. So, two situations in which we have settings where what’s happening in the community when it’s introduced into those settings gets amplified,” Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says a possible reason Minnesota has a high number of cases in long-term care facilities, around 80%, is what the state considers to be long-term care. She says the CDC requires states to only provide cases from skilled nursing facilities. Minnesota also includes assisted living, group homes, adult foster care and mental health and substance abuse treatment centers.