Moorhead and St. Michael-Albertville Come Together for Socially Distant Baseball Game

Game Gave The Seniors A Chance to Play With Season Cancelled

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Its been two weeks since the MSHSL decided to cancel the spring sports season. The decision did not stop the Moorhead and St. Michael-Albertville baseball teams from getting together to play a game on the diamond all by keeping socially distant.

The original idea to set up the game came from coach Salvevold’s wife and once everything was put in place, there was baseball.

We were just sitting around the computer and watching all the ball flips from one teammate to another and then a hockey puck. My wife just turned to me and said “Do you think you could make a virtual game,” head coach Greg Salvevold said. “Our wheels just starting turning that night on how we could make this happen. I contacted SpudsTV once I gathered my thoughts and they’re like this is awesome, let’s roll with it.”

After that, it was finding a opponent and St. Michael-Albertville became the easy choice.

“St Michael-Albertville and there coaching staff immediately came to mind.” Salvevold said. “Were section rivals so I thought this would be perfect fit to call them and see if they’d be interested and right away when I called them they said yes for sure.”

Both teams gathered together over Google Hangouts to experience watching it together and dedicated the game to the seniors for a season where the end was out of their control.

“They’ve won the 13 year old, 14 year old, 15 year old state tournaments and had some success at Regionals placing fourth and second in two of those years,” Salvevold said. “I just think being able to get together as a team on Google Hangouts one more time, it just made it so they could come to grips on knowing their season was lost.

Six of the 16 Spuds seniors will play baseball at Concordia next season.

Video courtesy of SpudsTV.