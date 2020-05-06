ND AFL-CIO and Women’s Network Launch United Together For Paid Family Leave

NORTH DAKOTA – The advocacy groups discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance to have paid family leave so that families can stay home when sick without fear of losing an income.

The policy would allow North Dakota workers time off to address health conditions including: pregnancy, care for a family member with a health condition or care for a newborn or newly adopted child.

“Although policy attempts have been made at both the state and federal level, there is currently no policy in North Dakota and no federal requirement for employers to provide paid family leave.,” says Kristie Wolff, the Executive Director at the North Dakota Women’s Network.

According to the groups, research shows that companies that provide family paid leave retain new mothers at a higher rate, and see a reduction in overall employment turnover.