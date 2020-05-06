Red River Valley Task Force To Tackle Growing COVID-19 Numbers

Testing will be increased along with contact tracing

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says we need targeted action in Cass County against COVID-19.

The county has the majority of the deaths in the state at 23.

He is announcing the creation of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force and he says he wants Clay County included.

“Again part of my offer to Gov. Walz is we could pick up and do contact tracing of positives in Clay County because right now it’s not clear that that’s being done,” said Burgum.

Burgum was joined by the mayors of Fargo and West by video to make the announcement.

They say testing will be increased along with contact tracing.

The plan is to test everyone living and working in long term care facilities.

Testing will also be available every day at the Family HealthCare center in downtown Fargo.

There will be support for those in isolation and quarantine.

Burgum says the goal is to get the county’s positive 9.6% testing rate down to the state average which is now at 2.8%.