Grand Forks Man Charged with Attempted Murder

1/3

2/3

3/3

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A Grand Forks man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a Moorhead apartment complex on April 22.

Police say forty-three-year-old Steven Latee Ward, of Grand Forks, was taken into custody in Melrose, MN without incident.

An investigation determined the victim, who was not injured in the shooting, and Ward knew each other.

Ward has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, 2nd degree assault, felony possession of a firearm, felony drive-by-shooting and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police do not expect to charge anyone else in the incident.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force and the ND Department of Corrections assisted Moorhead Police with the investigation.