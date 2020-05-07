High Plains Fair Housing Center Gives Webinar On Housing Discrimination

The Center says it say saw a 36 percent increase in fair housing intakes last year.

NORTH DAKOTA – Access to housing still remains unequal across the country.

“Housing discrimination is blocking someone’s access to housing, treating one renter or buyer differently from another, or denying someone the right to buy or rent a home, even though they can afford the property, all because that person is member of a group the law protects,” says Angela Urlacher, a Fair Housing Specialist.

The Fair Housing Act provides people rights as a prospective buyer, renter or current tenant to obtain housing of your choice, free from discrimination.

“This second part of the fair housing act seeks to correct the structural inequalities that our systems have created. All communities across the U.S. must affirmatively affirm fair housing. All communities must examine their policies and practices to make sure communities are truly integrated,” she says.

The organization has been working behind the scenes to re-create situations that someone might be experiencing to discover if discrimination is motivating the situation.

“It is through testing that we gain objective evidence of housing discrimination. Our testing is a bit like police officers sending underage kids to the bar to see if they’re carded. We send into housing situations a diverse set of people to see how they are treated,” she adds.

They also provide services to those seeking help.

“When somebody calls our office, we listen to their complaints and if warranted, we investigate the situation. We mediate with landlords and property managers and if mediation cannot solve the problem, we help the client file a complaint with the appropriate governmental agency,” urlacher says.

If you think you’re a victim of housing discrimination, here is the link to contact the organization.