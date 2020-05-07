Increased Traffic Enforcement for MN Fishing Opener

MINNESOTA – The State Patrol is preparing for increased traffic this weekend for the fishing opener.

They are increasing traffic enforcement along interstates and highways leading to popular fishing areas.

They are also asking motorists to not carpool or share a boat with people other than those in your immediate household.

Trailers should also be checked to ensure that they are working and safe before driving.

“We’re already seeing a lot more trailers, boats, things like that going down the roadway. Making sure that those are secured, that you’ve got the proper hook ups, the right lights, that your tires are in good shape and anything that you’re transporting within the boat or the pickup itself too is secured,” says Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

Drivers should also take the weather into account before hitting the road.