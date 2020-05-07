Social Distancing: It’s A Marathon

How Runners Are Marking What Should Have Been Fargo Marathon Week

The Fargo Marathon was supposed to be this week. Thousands of runners were set to hit the road for the 5K tomorrow night and the longer races on Saturday.

But that dang pandemic got in the way.

I was supposed to run my first half-marathon. It’s a bummer missing out. I was looking forward to it for months, and I’m sure a lot of other racers and spectators were as well. Thankfully the race is rescheduled for August 29th. But it’s still a not-so-fun reminder of how a lot of life has turned upside-down during the pandemic.

But my running group has a fun way they’re marking what was gonna be marathon week. People are running the equivalent of one of the marathon week races this week then posting selfies with old Fargo Marathon race medals. It’s a nice way to remember that we’re all still in this together, even if we have to run apart.

So that’s what I’ll be doing this weekend. I’m not ready to run a half-marathon yet… a pandemic kind of takes away your desire to run 13 miles.

But I’ll do a 10k and pose with my medal, and remember that we’ll all be able to get together to run the real race eventually.

The Minnesota National Guard is showing support for health care workers this morning while safely socially distancing.

Soldiers did a flyover over the state capitol in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon in support of healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling joined two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth.

Are you doing something special to honor health care workers? It’s National Nurses Week right now. We’d love to share how you’re celebrating the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. Message me on Facebook and Twitter.