WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to Provide Update on Long-Term Care Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Walz is providing an update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 and discuss the State’s plan to protect Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities from COVID-19.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly

Minnesota has 9,365 positive cases, 435 current hospitalizations, 5,308 patients no longer needing isolation and 508 deaths.