Goldmark Donates $25,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D.–Great Plains Food Bank receives a semi-truck load of food worth $25,000 from Goldmark Property Management.

The donation will provide assistance for children, seniors and families who need food support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand for food services has increased by about 79 percent due to the virus, but Great Plains Food Bank has been experiencing a lack of food donations.

Community Engagement Manager Kelly Foss says, “The food delivered via Goldmark’s sponsorship will substantially help us fill the current gap in demand for services at a time when people are needing support the most.”

The semi is filled with shelf-stable food items that will create about 33,000 meals to be distributed across the state. Goldmark employees have volunteered to pack 250 back packs of food for the BackPack program.

Goldmark has also offered to match up to $25,000 for the Great Plains Food Bank’s tele-funding campaign for COVID-19 relief.