Minnesota Surpasses 10,000 Positive COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota’s total COVID-19 case count surpassed 10,000 on Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 723 additional COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths bringing the totals to 10,088 positive cases and 534 deaths.

Of the total number of positive cases, 473 are currently hospitalized and 5,697 no longer require isolation.

Clay County makes up for 229 of the total cases and 15 deaths.

The state completed 3,849 tests, getting closer to Gov. Walz’s goal of 5,000 tests.