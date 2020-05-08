North Dakota Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases and 2 New Deaths

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 54 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Mountrail and Pembina.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 43 and Grand Forks County the second most with 7.

The additional deaths include a man in his 80s from Cass County and a woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Both individuals had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s total numbers have reached 1,425 positive cases, 33 current hospitalizations, 714 people recovered and 33 total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

42,501 – Total Tested (+1,634 individuals from yesterday)

41,076 – Total Negative (+1,580 individuals from yesterday)

1,425 – Total Positive (+54 individuals from yesterday)

3.3% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

104 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

714 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY