WF Schools Releases In-Person Graduation Plans

The district will be hiring a company to livestream all the graduations.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public School District is teaming up with Essentia Health to make sure kids can still walk for their graduation.

Staff says new rules will be in place to make sure people are six feet apart, limiting any kinds of hugging and handshakes after getting their degree.

Both West Fargo and Sheyenne High Schools will have their ceremonies on May 31st on their football fields.

West Fargo’s ceremony will be at one o’clock and Sheyenne’s is at four o’clock.

It’s one of the first events in our state to have a population of 400 to 1,000 in a stadium and to do that it does require discipline and an understanding to create a safe environment for everyone involved,” Chief Operating Officer for Essentia Health Al Hurley said.

