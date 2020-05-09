Man arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft in Moorhead

James Farroh of Williston is in the Clay County Jail

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, a state trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen near Main Avenue in Moorhead.

The driver, identified as James Farroh, 55, of Williston, North Dakota was placed under arrest in the Hornbacher’s parking lot and transported to Clay County Jail.

Farrah was booked on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

This is an open investigation.