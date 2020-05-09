Two Additional COVID-19 Deaths in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KFGO)- Another round of test results from The North Dakota Department of Health saw 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2 additional deaths.

The 40 cases came out of 1,432 tests, 30 were from Cass County. Grand Forks and Ramsey counties had 2 each. There is now 1,464 total cases.

The latest deaths were out of Cass County. They were a man in his 90s and a man in his 40s both with underlying medical conditions; 35 total have passed away. Another current hospitalization makes for 34 in all.

Out of the latest numbers, 48 more have recovery bringing that total to 762.