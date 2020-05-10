27 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Since Saturday

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health reported that 27 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday May 10.

24 of the positives were in Cass County.

There are now 1,491 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Cass County – 24

Grand Forks County – 1

Morton County – 1

Richland County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

44,869 – Total Tested (+936 individuals from yesterday)

43,378 – Total Negative (+909 individuals from yesterday)

1,491 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)

2.9% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

110 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

29 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

792 – Total Recovered (+30 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)