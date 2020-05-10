27 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Since Saturday
BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health reported that 27 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday May 10.
24 of the positives were in Cass County.
There are now 1,491 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Cass County – 24
- Grand Forks County – 1
- Morton County – 1
- Richland County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
44,869 – Total Tested (+936 individuals from yesterday)
43,378 – Total Negative (+909 individuals from yesterday)
1,491 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)
2.9% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
110 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
29 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)
792 – Total Recovered (+30 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)