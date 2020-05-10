Red River Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day all weekend long

The zoo is celebrating all moms, including its animals

FARGO, N.D. — Moms have been receiving free admission at the Red River Zoo since Friday.

The zoo is celebrating all mothers, including its animals.

A baby camel and baby lambs recently became part of the zoo family.

Those visiting are still expected to follow safety guidelines, including staying 6 feet away from other visitors.

Although chilly weather accounted for a lower turnout than usual, staff say they’re happy to provide a place for families to be together.

“It’s been a very stressful and chaotic time for everybody, and so to have people be able to enjoy the outdoors a little bit and enjoy the animals is really important to us,” says Red River Zoo Director of Finance Jeremiah Gard.

The zoo is still in its first phase of reopening.

Many of the indoor buildings are closed, and visitors are asked to follow one way traffic directions.