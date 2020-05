ND State Fair Canceled

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair has been cancelled.

Fair officials say it’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair board said it’s impossible to predict the scale of the pandemic.

The statement said, “Our concern is for the health and safety of our community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair.”

Tickets purchased with credit cards will be refunded back into the accounts.

The Fair was scheduled July 17 to 25.