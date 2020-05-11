North Dakota Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Dunn, Eddy, Grand Forks, Grant, Mercer, Morton, Stutsman and Williams Counties.

Cass County also reports a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions died.

North Dakota’s totals have reached 1,518 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 846 people recovered and 36 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

47,014 – Total Tested (+2,145 individuals from yesterday)

45,496 – Total Negative (+2,118 individuals from yesterday)

1,518 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)

1.3% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

115 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

846 – Total Recovered (+54 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY