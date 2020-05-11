North Dakota Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.
The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Dunn, Eddy, Grand Forks, Grant, Mercer, Morton, Stutsman and Williams Counties.
Cass County also reports a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions died.
North Dakota’s totals have reached 1,518 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 846 people recovered and 36 deaths.
BY THE NUMBERS
47,014 – Total Tested (+2,145 individuals from yesterday)
45,496 – Total Negative (+2,118 individuals from yesterday)
1,518 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)
1.3% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
115 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
846 – Total Recovered (+54 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 1
- Cass County – 16
- Dunn County – 1
- Eddy County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 2
- Grant County – 1
- Mercer County – 1
- Morton County – 1
- Stutsman County – 2
- Williams County – 1