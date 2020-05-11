Red River Valley Fair canceled

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The 2020 Red River Valley Fair has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, the fair says its Executive Board voted, “to adhere to the North Dakota Department of Health’s recommendation to cancel the 2020 Red River Valley Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The fair says the health and safety of everyone involved in the fair is a top priority.

The fair also says in the post it’s looking forward to greater days ahead including the 40th anniversary of the Big Iron Farm Show from September 15th through the 17th.