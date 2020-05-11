Remdesivir Shipped To North Dakota & Other States, Burgum To Meet With President

BISMARCK, N.D. — The federal government is sending remdesivir to North Dakota and other states.

The drug shows promise as a treatment for the coronavirus.

They are sending a limited supply of a 10-day course of 11 vials per patient.

“We’ve got the ability in this first shipment, there’s more shipments coming, but in the first shipment we’ve got enough to treat 50 patients,” said Gov. Doug Burugm.

“I would think that would be working with medical providers to see if that could go to the people that are most critically ill cause that’s where it works.”

Burgum says two long-term care facilities in Minot and one in Fargo are refusing the mass testing for COVID-19.

It is being recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Burgum says he is not sure of what the concerns are at this time.

There are 272 cases at nearly 4 dozen facilities.

Burgum has also been asked to travel to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday.