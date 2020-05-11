Residents at Lashkowitz High Rise to Receive Tenant Protection Vouchers

FARGO, N.D.–Residents of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo will be receiving Tenant Protection Vouchers to assist with their relocation.

The vouchers will assist each resident find a new home anywhere within the United States.

Fargo Housing was awarded more than 150 vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after it applied for the disposition and redevelopment of the high rise.

Fargo Housing says it applied for disposition due to failing infrastructure and significant plumbing concerns.

The first 155 vouchers will be dispersed through the end of 2020, and the remaining 92 vouchers will be dispersed later this year for use in 2021.