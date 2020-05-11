Shanley Football’s Leier Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Leier's Pick Six against Jamestown advances in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the next two nominees for the Play of the Academic Year bracket.

This week, it was the final set of football plays to be voted on and advance to the round of eight. This week it was Shanley’s Jackson Leier and his pick six against Jamestown taking home the crown with 69 percent of the votes.

Congrats to Leier and the Deacons for moving on.