Those living in Fargo high rise to get vouchers to help with relocation

FARGO, N.D. – People living in the Lashkowitz High Rise on 2nd Street South in Fargo will be receiving protection vouchers to assist with their relocation.

The low-income housing building was approved for disposition and redevelopment in March.

More than 150 vouchers will be given to tenants to support their relocation within Fargo or anywhere in the country.

Fargo Housing says it applied for disposition due to failing infrastructure and significant plumbing concerns.

One tenant is concerned about the cleanliness of the building, especially amid the pandemic.

“They’re not sanitizing — there’s nothing that’s kept clean. Each floor on every [level] are dirty. The lobbies are never kept clean. They don’t sanitize nothing,” Nancy Ruiz said.

The first 155 vouchers will be given out through the end of this year.

Those with Fargo Housing say maintaining affordable housing at that location is a priority.