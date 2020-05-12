Casselton shooter won’t be charged, prosecutor says he acted in self defense

CASSELTON, N.D. – The man who shot and killed 50-year-old Duane Turchin in Casselton on May 8 won’t be charged.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has declined to charge William Dittmer, Junior in the shooting because he acted in self defense.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said Dittmer was in fear for his life when Turchin got out of his car in front of Dittmer’s home, argued with him and choked him. Dittmer then shot Turchin. He called 911 and placed his gun in a safe.

Jahner said the two know each other and a history of bad driving behavior led Turchin to confront Dittmer. The men live only a few houses away from each other.