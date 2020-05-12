LIVE: Great Plains Food Bank Needs Volunteers To Meet Spike In Demand

Need For Food Jumping Drastically During Pandemic

The president of the Great Plains Food Bank says they need as many volunteers as they can get to meet a massive spike in demand during COVID-19.

They’re looking for up to 100 volunteers a week to pre-pack food boxes for pantries and mobile food banks across the state so they can provide no-contact delivery for people in need.

The food bank needs to pack around one thousand boxes every week.

President Melissa Sobolik says the demand at food pantries they serve is up about 44 percent, and demand at mobile food pantries is up almost 80 percent.

She adds, “So the need is definitely jumping up and we saw it almost immediately as soon as COVID hit North Dakota mid-March.”

Sobolik says the food bank is following social distance guidelines for volunteers, including requiring them to wear masks and making sure the warehouse is regularly cleaned. Find out how to volunteer by clicking here.

Also learn more about how you can help by donating during this year’s letter carrier food drive, even though they’re not physically collecting food like in years past.