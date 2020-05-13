Fargo Church Becomes Caroling Caravan For Seniors Stuck At Home

The drive-thru service only lasted a handful of minutes but what most important Pastor Dan says is making sure those watching from the windows that they care.

FARGO , N.D. — A caravan of carolers in their cars circled up around the Edgewood Vista Senior Living Facility in Fargo.

Living Waters Pastor Dan Dorfeld says the little rain isn’t going to stop this mobile congregation from belting some sound.

“The weather is going to knock it down a little bit but whoever shows up I think it’s going to be a positive event.

Honestly it’s Living Waters so why wouldn’t we do it in the rain right?” Dorfeld said.

The express service sang two songs, Amazing Grace and Jesus Loves Me.

Leading the group is a soloist holding up a sign and leading the mass.

“It’s definitely a fun creative challenge for us but I am so excited to see our community this afternoon and to get to connect with our neighbors in singing in faith in a new way,” Director Of Worship Music For Living Waters Lutheran Church, Hope Brown Johnson said.

The drive-thru service only lasted a handful of minutes but what most important Pastor Dan says is making sure those watching from the windows that they care.

“Sharing God’s love and loving our neighbor sometimes means distancing or singing to people in the parking lot but I think that we need each other. We need Jesus’ faith in our love more than ever before,” Johnson.

Link To Congregation: http://livingwaters.fm/sermons