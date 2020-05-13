Grand Forks to Hold COVID-19 Testing Event Thursday, May 14

Grand Forks Public Health's goal is to test 500 people.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health is hosting a drive through COVID-19 testing event on Thursday, May 14.

The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will be assisting with the event.

Close contacts, essential workers and first responders are invited to visit the Alerus Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be tested.

Individuals who have tested negative in the past are invited to be tested again.

Grand Forks Public Health’s goal is to test 500 people. The tests may be performed orally or nasally depending on the availability of testing supplies.

Anyone with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24 to 72 hours. Anyone with a negative result will be notified by email or phone within 48 to 72 hours.

Those wishing to be tested must be at least 12-years-old.

For more information about the testing event, visit: grandforksgov.com/covid19.