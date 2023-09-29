LIVE: The F-Word On TV

Times like this call for drastic measures. Like saying "flu" on TV.

FARGO — We know we need to keep it clean on TV.

But we’re saying the F-word anyway.

Flu season is starting throughout the region, and Sanford Health officials are already seeing the first cases come in.

Fortunately, this year’s flu shots are here just in time to anyone six months old and older.

It’s too early to tell how bad this year’s season will be, but with RSV and covid ramping up, the time for protection is now.

Sanford’s Sarah Roth joined Emily and Adam live in studio to give her best tips on how to keep from getting sick, how to relax ahead of your shot, and what to watch for in terms of reactions.