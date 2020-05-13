Minnesota National Guard Honors Healthcare Workers With Flyover

Minnesota National Guard and Air Force Reserve conducted flyovers across the state of Minnesota

MINNESOTA – Two F-16 fighter jets were part of a statewide effort to recognize essential workers that have been doing their part to keep the state going during the stay at home order.

The jets flew over local medical facilities in each community including Sanford Moorhead Clinic.

Some of the other communities they targeted were Alexandria, Bemidji, Thief River Falls, Roseau and Detroit Lakes.