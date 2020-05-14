Fargo South Seniors Surprised With Special Scholarship Parade

The staff normally honors the students at an annual banquet but because of COVID-19 they are showing their support in a safer way.

FARGO, N.D. — All these vehicles are lined up and ready head out across the F-M area to hand out scholarships for the 2020 seniors.

“It’s difficult, I imagine it’s more difficult for them so we just want to make sure that those small honors that we can give in the best way we can in a safe manner.”

Staff did not tell the students they would be showing up at their door to surprise them.

They say they have seen an uptick in scholarship applications for this graduating class.

“We went through some lovely essays so I think maybe in their extra time that they weren’t doing their regular classes from 7:45 to 3:30 they were spending some time writing for some good essays.”

Along the route parents and students are smiling as they get to see staff they haven’t seen in person for months.

At one stop there was double the awards as a pair of seniors who were born on the same day are also walking from home together.

These twin sisters are also moving on to bigger things after graduation at the same school.

“I want to be a teacher…

And I’m going to be in animal sciences and become a vet.”

These seniors’ next stop is off to North Dakota State University in the Fall, they say this final trek of their high school years was a new type of challenge.

“Definitely we have been going to school the same way for 13 years and now it just changes all of a sudden.”

With the extra hurdles to their finish the pair say they will cherish this moment with staff for years to come.