Jason Lewis Stops In Moorhead As Part Of His Open Minnesota Tour

The former Minnesota Congressman is running for Senator Tina Smith's seat.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Former Republican Congressman Jason Lewis, who’s running for Senator Tina Smith’s seat, launched a statewide tour to visit cities all across Minnesota to talk to local business owners about the impact that COVID-19 has had on them.

He says governments should not be quarantining everyone, only those who have been affected the most like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

“First time in my life we’ve quarantined the healthy. When there’s been a problem like this in the past, I mention 58, 57 and 1718, you quarantine the sick or those about to get sick,” Former Representative Jason Lewis says.

After stopping in Moorhead, Lewis headed to Norman County to meet with sugar beet farmers.