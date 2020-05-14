MN National Guard soldiers to test long-term care residents

MINNESOTA – 20 Minnesota National Guard soldiers have been activated to help test people living in long-term care facilities for the coronavirus.

The soldiers are trained combat medics and are EMT certified. They will be collecting swab samples as part of a mobile testing unit. State officials say many of them work in the medical field for their civilian jobs.

“If you are being tested by a National Guard member, you can relax and be confident that you are in caring hands,” Director of Minnesota Homeland Security & Emergency Management Joe Kelly said.

Minnesota will receive its third Remdesivir shipment on Friday. It will be enough to treat 145 people for 10 days.

The state expects to get weekly shipments of the drug for the next month.