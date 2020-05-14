North Dakota Shrine Bowl Canceled

Game was Scheduled for July 18th at Fargo South

FARGO, N.D. — The annual North Dakota Shrine Bowl, an all-star game played every summer since 1974 to honor senior football athletes in the state has been canceled. The event consists of two games of east against west in a 9-man and 11-man format.

The Shrine bowl was scheduled to be played at Fargo South on July 18th with team practices leading up at Mayville State the week prior. Last season, the East beat the West in grand forks.

Shrine Bowl board remember Shane Heiberg said a plan is in the works to honor those players who were selected to participate.