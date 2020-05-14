Sanford Health is encouraging women not to put off breast cancer screenings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Edith Sanford Breast Center in Fargo says it has seen a decline in the number of women who have come in to get screened since the pandemic began

FARGO, N.D. — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Sanford Health has noticed a decrease in the number of patients coming in for their annual mammogram screenings. There have also been a decrease in the number of breast cancer diagnoses.

This trend has begun to worry staff at the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Fargo.

“If you don’t do it now, you might wait a whole year,” said Dr. Andrea Kaster. “Time just goes by so quickly. It is very easy for us to get busy and to put these things off. We just don’t want people to put it off even further.”

Dr. Kaster says continuing to push back a breast cancer screening could be detrimental in the long run.

“That is concerning to us because it is very important imparticular with breast cancer,” said Kaster. “When we can find it early, we have a lot more treatment options and we are able to give patients less invasive treatment.”

Many people are holding off non-emergent treatment like a breast cancer screening to avoid visiting a healthcare facility where dangers of the virus seem high.

Dr. Kaster says not only is it beneficial for your health to continue seeking care, but also that Sanford Health has created a safe space for patients and they have managed things well enough to avoid overloading medical staff.

“We have been very stable and steady with our numbers here in North Dakota and in Cass County,” explained Kaster. “Sanford has a plan. They have beds in place. They have equipment in place. They [patients] don’t have to feel like they are overwhelming the system.”

Breast cancer screenings are for all women and it is not necessary for someone to experience symptoms in order to go in and get themselves checked.

To schedule a mammogram at Sanford Health Breast Clinic in Fargo, call (855) 353-3484 or visit their website.