West Fargo Park District to Reopen Playgrounds Friday

Park restrooms and water fountains will not be accessible.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Park District is re-opening playgrounds on Friday, May 15.

The Park District made the decision during the Park Board meeting on Wednesday.

Park visitors are encouraged to bring their own sanitizer and wipes and practice social distancing. Park restrooms and water fountains will not be accessible.

Executive Director Barb Erbstoesser says, “We are excited for the public to be able to continue to use our parks as a resourceful way to alleviate stress during these uncertain times. We are extremely happy to have the support of our Park Board as we re-open the outdoor playgrounds on Friday, May 15. We are confident that as long as the public can follow the guidelines established by the CDC and North Dakota Department of Health, playgrounds can be opened for public use.”

The Park Board also voted to allow outdoor fields to be used for scheduled practices for groups of ten or less.

The West Fargo Park District continues to evaluate programs and facilities and will make additional updates as they see fit.