Fargo medical marijuana dispensary to open under new owner

FARGO, N.D. – The medical marijuana dispensary in Fargo is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

The dispensary previously known as Botanist will open under the new name of Pure Dakota Health.

It will remain at the same location on 13th Avenue South near Target.

The Fargo dispensary temporarily shut down in early April.

Director of the Division of Medical Marijuana says all eight dispensaries across the state will once again be operational under new ownership.

Over 2,900 patients are registered with the Medical Marijuana Program.