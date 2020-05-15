Great Plains Food Bank Helps Families in Valley City With Mobile Food Pantry

The last time they were in Valley City, they served just over 200 families.

VALLEY CITY, N.D.- The organization has been driving to different locations across the state and distributing food to make sure families know where their next meal is coming from.

“There are so many people that are in need that can’t get ahead unless they have the resources that they need immediately to fill their needs, so that’s what I’m aiming to do, we’re aiming to do with the food distributions,” says Anna Johnson, the Regional Service Manager at Great Plains Food Bank.

Over 300 families lined up in their cars to get items like potatoes, sweet potatoes, pineapples, oranges, milk and eggs.

“We distribute food based on the household. So, one family will get one set of everything and if they do have a larger household, we’ll give them a little bit extra,” she says.

Beth Slag is a volunteer from Wimbledon, North Dakota.

She and her family are beef farmers and have experienced first hand the impact of COVID-19.

But despite that, she says there are people that have it worse than her.

“I know that there’s people in our community in need, so anything extra, I’ll be taking home to distribute in our community.It makes me feel good, makes me feel glad that I can give back to the communities that are around us. I’m just thinking about the families in need,” Beth Slag says.

For her, it’s important now more than ever to lend a hand to those struggling to make ends meet.

“As long as we can stick together and help each other, then we’ll get through these times just fine,” she adds.

Slag says she’ll be able to help between 10 to 15 families in need.

If you want to know if the mobile food pantry is headed to your town, here is the link to the Great Plains Food Bank.