Melinda’s Garden Moment: Strawberries

Save space and add some color to the landscape with a bed of strawberries.

They can be a tricky fruit to grow, but the offer some of the sweetest rewards for a job well done.

We added to the ornamental appeal by growing our strawberries in this star shaped raised bed.

Consider using the matted row planting and training system when growing everbearing and day neutral strawberries or when gardening in small spaces.

Plant the strawberries 12 inches apart in the bed. Remove any flowers and fruits. This allows the plants to use its energy to develop a healthy root system instead of fruit. Make sure the crown of the plant, this is the growing point just above the roots, is above the soil surface. Planting strawberries too deep can result in rot and death of the plants.

Once the garden is planted, mulch with straw or other material to help conserve water and suppress weeds.

Water thoroughly and often enough to keep the top few inches of soil slightly moist.