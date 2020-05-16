75 More COVID-19 Cases In Cass County

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s largest county again produced the largest number of positive coronavirus tests in the latest round of testing by The Department of Health.
Saturday’s numbers show 88 more cases with 75 from Cass County. Grand Forks County had 8.
A total of 2,861 tests were completed.
Cases currently hospitalized dropped by 2 to 33 and no deaths were reported.
Officals say 40 more have recovered for a new total of 1,111.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 3
- Cass County – 75
- Grand Forks County – 8
- Mountrail County – 2
63,353 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,861 total tests from yesterday)
53,487 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,772 unique individuals from yesterday)
51,639 – Total Negative (+1,685 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,848 – Total Positive (+88 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation a previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state.
5.0% – Daily Positivity Rate
130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
33 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
1,111 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)
42 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state.