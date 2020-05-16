75 More COVID-19 Cases In Cass County

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s largest county again produced the largest number of positive coronavirus tests in the latest round of testing by The Department of Health.

Saturday’s numbers show 88 more cases with 75 from Cass County. Grand Forks County had 8.

A total of 2,861 tests were completed.

Cases currently hospitalized dropped by 2 to 33 and no deaths were reported.

Officals say 40 more have recovered for a new total of 1,111.