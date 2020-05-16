Gov. Tim Walz signs into law raising minimum age to purchase tobacco products

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz signed 11 bills into law Saturday, including measures to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 and make Minnesota the first state to prohibit the use of the toxic and long-lasting chemical trichloroethylene (TCE).

Tobacco 21 law covers “tobacco, tobacco products, electronic delivery devices, and other nicotine products.”

The process began May 2017 in Minnesota when the city of Edina passed Tobacco 21.

75 Minnesota communities since had passed Tobacco 21.

“These are life-saving measures that will protect Minnesotans from harmful and dangerous products,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “We’ve seen too many lives ruined by these toxic chemicals – both TCE and commercial tobacco. Minnesotans, especially our children, will be safer and healthier with these bills signed into law.”