Minnesota Exceeds 700 COVID-19 Deaths

ST.PAUL, MN (KFGO)- Minnesota surpassed 700 deaths while seeing 25 more intensive care cases in Saturday’s COVID-19 report from The Department of Health.

Another 17 deaths were reported bringing the total to 700.

There were 25 more patients in intensive care for 225 total.

The deaths were one victim in their 40s with the 16 others at least 70 years of age, 17 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Just over 8,600 tests were administered in a 24 hour period with 456 new positive test coming from the latest batch.

There are now 14,696 total cases.

Cases requiring hospitalization dropped from 498 to 493.

Total recoveries are now up to 10,271 with 768 additional reported.