FM Antiques Remodels For Smart Reopening On Tuesday

The store will open it's doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The steel gates won’t be up for much longer as DeeDee Sonstelie and her team are working to have their shop FM Antiques in the Moorhead Mall for it’s Tuesday re-opening.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking and exciting at the same time so it’s exciting but we don’t know what to

expect, so we are just preparing for the best and hope that a lot of people come out and see us,” Sonstelie said.

She says to help create a safe environment for customers the shop is installing glass panels at the desk.

As well as rearranging items and giving all items a good cleaning.

She says they will not enforce a mask policy in the shop but will highly recommend one to customers.

“We know that there are those that can’t because of Asthma, so we are not going to demand anything like I said before we are just going to have a good time, I know there is going to be a 50-50 split but we are going to try and cater to everyone and just have a peaceful fun time,” Sonstelie said.

She says while being shut down from normal business the shop does provide a curbside pickup option for customers but says her customers prefer to be able to see, try on and touch the items they would like to buy.

“Right they want to see it, is there a chip, ya know is it the size they want, that kind of stuff,” Sonstelie said.

She says the store chose Tuesday because she felt it gave them plenty of time for a safe and smart reopen.

She says the shop is a great way for customers to slow things down and step back in time to enjoy the simpler things.

“Come in and just enjoy yourself reminisce and step back into a different time when you had a little bit more peace and pick up where you left off and just keep going,” Sonstelie said.