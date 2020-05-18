Minot Air Force Base shows support for healthcare workers with Air Force Salute

FARGO, N.D. — Minot Air Force Base is showing its support for healthcare workers the best way its pilots know how.

As people gathered to watch, a B-52 flew over Sanford Medical Center in honor of staff members.

The flyover, known as an Air Force Salute, is a gesture of gratitude for those helping in the fight against COVID-19.

Although it goes by quick, those at Sanford say this symbol of support goes a long way for both staff and patients.

“Through this really unprecedented time, we look for any glimmers or opportunities to do something special and share it with folks, so we really appreciate that,” says Sanford Health Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin.

The B-52 also flew over Altru in Grand Forks, as well as doing flyovers in Bismarck and Minot.