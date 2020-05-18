Public Encouraged to Complete Survey about Federal Education Aid

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is asking the public for suggestions about how to use the federal education aid recently approved by Congress.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has $3.1 million in discretionary federal aid on top of $30.06 million in federal grants to distribute to school districts.

A survey is available on the NDDPI’s website for anyone interested in providing feedback about the use of the federal aid. The survey consists of four multiple-choice questions. Survey participants are encouraged to add comments to the survey as well.

A separate survey was distributed to educators, family members, education groups, advocacy organizations and lawmakers asking for their views on improving distance learning, prioritizing federal aid spending and supporting student learning needs during the pandemic.

The public survey can be access here.