Social Distancing: Avatars

I know I’m grateful for little distractions to entertain me for a few minutes when we’re supposed to be social distancing.

My social media feeds were filled with little cartoon versions of my friends this weekend.

Facebook launched a new avatar feature. You make a little cartoon that looks like you, or not if you want, and you can use it to comment on your friends posts or make your own posts.

So of course I made one. I’m a vain news anchor. I had to.

Do you think I match the avatar alright? The hair was tricky to get close to a match. I personally think it looks like Drew Carey. I feel like I’m getting ready to host The Price Is Right.

Moving on, sometimes you can’t follow social distance rules, like in an emergency. And these West Fargo Firefighters had to team up this weekend, but it was for a very good reason.

The West Fargo Fire Department along with the police department jointly saved some ducklings who are now reunited with their mom! #WestFargosFinest Posted by West Fargo Police Department on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Police and firefighters made sure these little ducklings got home safe to their mother after they fell into the sewer.

The West Fargo Police Department shared their efforts on social media.

Thank you for that.

And you can even see a firefighter in the pic wearing a mask. Way to stay safe when you’re saving lives in the community.

